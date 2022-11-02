Joe Russo Says Disney's Live-Action Hercules Movie Will Be Experimental And TikTok-Influenced

The Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony) are two of the most profitable directors in cinema history, with their massively successful contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe providing them the freedom to make whatever they want, however they want, no matter how much it costs. The duo were the feature of this week's cover story with Variety, and have confirmed that their future filmmaking focus is on their independent studio, AGBO, so it'll be a bit before they think about returning to the MCU. That said, the Russos are already making moves with Marvel's parent company, Disney, and are producing the highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of Disney's 1997 animated feature "Hercules."

The film will see the return of director Guy Ritchie following his 2019 live-action remake of "Aladdin," starring Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Will Smith. The recent wave of live-action remakes of beloved Disney animated classics has been mostly lackluster, with films like "The Lion King" losing the magic of the characters' personalities by erasing the expressiveness provided by animation. According to Joe Russo, however, "Hercules" promises to be "a little bit more experimental in tone, a little bit more experimental in execution."

This can be interpreted in any number of ways, but the sardonic humor and show-stopping gospel music of "Hercules" are what made the original film so unique in the Disney canon, and thinking about changing that tone feels like blasphemy. "I think they're excited to see what we can all bring to it in a way that isn't just a reinterpretation of the animated film," Russo added.

The screenplay for the new film comes from David Callaham ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"), with Ritchie currently working on his own pass of the script.