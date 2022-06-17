Guy Ritchie Reteams With Disney To Direct Live-Action Hercules

Disney seems to think Guy Ritchie can go the distance: the studio reportedly has a live-action "Hercules" remake in the works with the filmmaker at the helm. The news comes via Deadline, which reports that Ritchie is on board as director while the project is still shopping for writers.

The live-action "Hercules" project has been in the works for a while. It was first announced in 2020, with "Avengers: Endgame" filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo on board to produce and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" writer Dave Callaham penning the script. The latest report from Deadline indicates that additional writers will be working from Callaham's draft, with the Russos still set to produce via their independent production company AGBO.

"Hercules" is just the latest of the animated films from Disney's 1990s Renaissance era to get the live-action treatment. Perhaps most memorably, 1994's "The Lion King" was turned into a proficient but nearly identical film in 2019, with Beyoncé and Donald Glover in the lead roles. Other recent live-action Disney adaptations include Bill Condon's 2017 take on "Beauty and the Beast," Niko Caro's song-free version of "Mulan" in 2020, and another Ritchie project, Guy Ritchie's "Aladdin," in 2019.