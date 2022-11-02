Andor's Faye Marsay Didn't Feel As Much Pressure On Game Of Thrones As She Did With Star Wars [Exclusive]

Spoilers ahead through episode 9 of "Andor."

In this week's episode of "Andor," we got some new information about Aldhani Rebel leader Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay). When we first met this no-nonsense woman as Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) joined her mission, it seemed like living simply in the mountains was something she'd done her entire life. As it turns out, that was completely wrong. We got our first clue when her partner Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu) said Vel could use the identity of a rich girl running away from home as a cover. Vel told her that was cold, but it was also true. Vel is actually Senator Mon Mothma's (Genevieve O'Reilly) cousin and wealthy as well. There is certainly more than one way to serve the Rebellion.

/Film's own Ethan Anderton recently interviewed Faye Marsay about her role in "Andor" and spoke to her about another incredibly popular show she was on and how it compared to this one in terms of the pressure it put on her. If Marsay looks familiar to you, it might be because she played the role of the Waif in "Game of Thrones." The Waif wasn't exactly kind to Arya (Maisie Williams) when she was training in the House of Black and White. The "Game of Thrones" franchise hasn't been around quite as long as "Star Wars" has, and even being terrible to a fan-favorite character didn't put as much pressure on Marsay as "Andor" did.