Voice Actor Colleen Clinkenbeard On Voicing One Piece's Monkey D. Luffy For 15 Years [Exclusive Interview]

So Luffy is very reckless. He's very silly. He can be serious. He cares for his crew. And what do you think is your favorite Luffy performance early in the series?

That's a hard one. There's so many Luffy moments. I feel like it's pretty well acknowledged by fans that Luffy and Nami [against] Arlong in that era of "One Piece" is where we all kind of gained an attachment to the series. It was fun before that and everybody was enjoying it, but that's the moment where you really start to invest in the characters and be afraid for the characters. The emotions get heightened there to a point where you start to feel loyalty. That's the moment for a lot of people, I feel like, where you start to want to be on his crew.

What is your most favorite Luffy performance most recently? Movie or anime.

I liked finally getting to do Snake Man [Luffy's elevated form], so that was a big deal. I've been waiting for a while, and people had been describing it for so long, so I was very excited to get to step into that moment. But I think the movie, "One Piece Film: Red," was just a lovely way to kind of go back to Luffy's roots and understand who he was as a kid, which brings us to that lighthearted Luffy, and then to see how he's grown and what he's learned since then that he has to impart to people. So honestly, "One Piece Film: Red," I think was a great touchstone for modern-day Luffy.

What is your reaction to Luffy's childhood in the movie?

I love seeing the little bits of Luffy's childhood. Especially since he's getting to where he is now, it's really nice to go back and see his roots and see him before he was this powerful.



What do you think is the darkest Luffy moment for you?

[Death of] Going Merry [the ship] was hard. I know everybody says Ace['s death], but for whatever reason, maybe just because it was the first for me. That was my breaking point.

Okay, we got over 20 years of the manga and anime. Why do you think "One Piece" and Luffy just endured for so long?

I think we have to put that all up to the mangaka. I think Oda is a genius and is so, so incredible at keeping a story fresh and alive, because by now I feel like we should already be feeling, "Well, we've done this before." We should be getting tired of storylines, and usually you would start to feel the story writer feeling that same way. But there's just none of that [with Oda]. It feels so much a part of the plan. And at the same time, it feels like he's discovering things with us and for us. So I think that you don't get bored because he's not bored yet. He's not done telling the story. He's not done discovering where else these characters are going to go. So there's nothing to be bored of. Nothing's the same yet.

Were you a fan of pirate fantasies before you were hired onto the show?

You know what, I think the show has turned me into a fan of pirates. I was more on Team Ninja before, but now I have to be strongly Pirate. Team Pirate.