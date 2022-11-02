The Man Of Steel Theme Music Is Just As Good As John Williams' Classic Score

It's happening. Henry Cavill is back as Superman in the DCU, and a sequel to "Man of Steel" is already in early development. He made his official return known to the world with his cameo appearance in "Black Adam," which featured Cavill back in the red and blue suit. However, with the Kryptonian hero set to make his return to the forefront of the superhero genre, one lingering question remains in the back of my mind. Why is there a desire to use John Williams' "Superman" theme instead of the equally-excellent "Man of Steel" score to re-introduce Cavill's character to the world?

I mean, don't get me wrong. Williams' seminal music defined Superman for an entire generation for a very good reason. It is an orchestral delight that is profoundly tied to Christopher Reeves' iteration of the character. But that is why I find it confusing that the "Man of Steel" score is not present in the "Black Adam" mid-credits scene when Superman appears. Instead, the sequence opts to use music from the 1978 film. It tugs at the nostalgia chords, yet lacks the personal connection Cavill's character has to the music in "Man of Steel" by Hans Zimmer.

Many, many things can be said about the divisive film that is "Man of Steel." However, I'd be hard-pressed to find a good reason to actively dislike the musical score.