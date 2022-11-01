A Christmas Story Christmas Trailer: I'm Not Crying ... I Got A BB In My Eye

Perhaps you've watched the 1983 film "A Christmas Story" over and over again. It would be no surprise. It's often on a loop on Christmas Day. Heck, it might have been on enough in the background of your holiday celebrations that you've seen it more than "Star Wars." From the leg lamp that graces so many of our windows around the holidays, to the terrifying store Santa Claus, to saying, "You'll shoot your eye out" in reference to a rather dangerous Christmas toy, you've definitely heard of it. Today we have a new trailer for the sequel from Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max, "A Christmas Story Christmas," a name that could be a theme for many of our actual Christmases.

(Let's not dwell on the fact that there were a few other sequels, including "My Summer Story" in 1994, or the direct-to-DVD sequel that takes place six years after the original ... or the live musical version on Fox, which is better left in snow-covered memory.)

In the new film, Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) has grown up and has children of his own. He returns home to visit his mom and relives that long ago Christmas when all he wished for was a Red Ryder bb gun and everything that went along with it through adult eyes. Sit back, keep your tongue away from freezing poles, and take a look at "A Christmas Story Christmas."