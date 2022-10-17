A Christmas Story Christmas Teaser: Oh, Fudge! Ralphie Returns In HBO Max's Holiday Sequel

Most of the trailer focuses on lingering shots of the house that Ralphie grew up in with his brother Randy (Ian Petrella) and his parents (the late Darren McGavin and Melinda Dillon), including a shot of the lampshade that used to adorn the soft glow of electric sex that was the iconic leg lamp. These appear to be shots of the somewhat updated house in the present day.

The final moments of the teaser reveal the return of Peter Billingsley as Ralphie, complete with those bright blue eyes, spectacles, and mostly innocent smile. Ralphie will be reconnecting with childhood friends, such as Flick and Schwartz, who will again be played Scott Schwartz and R.D. Robb respectively. There will also be people Ralphie isn't too keen on seeing, such as childhood bully Scut Farkus, with Zack Ward reprising the role from his childhood too. Will Scut Farkus' toadie Grover Dill (played by Yano Anaya) also be kicking around town? We'll have to wait and see.

Unfortunately, at least one member of the Parker family won't be around for "A Christmas Story Christmas." Darren McGavin passed away in February 2006, meaning Ralphie's Old Man will not be returning. In fact, part of the sequel's story will find Ralphie reconciling the passing of his father, which might make for some holiday tears. We're not sure if Melinda Dillon will be returning as Ralphie's mother, or if she's also passed away by this point in his life.

The big question is whether this sequel can truly tap into the greatness of that original movie, especially since it has become even more beloved over the years. Legacy-quels are hard enough, but revisiting bona fide classics after so many years is even harder. Even if this doesn't work out, let's not forget that Peter Billingsley still had the honor of being yelled at by Obadiah Stane in "Iron Man," which eventually led him to trying to take down Spider-Man. So he's got that going for him.

"A Christmas Story Christmas" arrives on HBO Max starting on November 17, 2022.