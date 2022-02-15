Christmas Story Sequel Is Bringing Back The Same Actors To Play Randy, Scut, Flick And Schwartz

The gang is coming back together and, in all honesty, I'm still not entirely sure why. I've probably watched and thoroughly enjoyed "A Christmas Story" more times than I can count during TBS' annual "24 Hours of 'A Christmas Story'" marathon every holiday season, but I can confidently state that I never once felt the need to see the story continue in a direct-to-TV sequel — which actually happened — or with a legacy sequel bringing back Peter Billingsley as Ralphie — which we recently reported on — in his famous role. Well, not counting The Poor Scientist Who Jeff Bridges Yells At in "Iron Man," at least.

But as I always like to say, news is meant to be accepted, not understood. (Confession: I've never actually said that before in my life.) That's rarely applied more than now, as we've just received another update on the new sequel. It brings me very little joy to report that, according to Deadline, four actors from the original 1983 film will be returning to reprise their roles: Ian Petrella as Ralphie's brother Randy, Zack Ward as the redheaded menace and neighborhood bully Scut Farkus, Scott Schwartz as Ralphie's friend Flick (more famously known as the misguided kid who licked a metal pole and froze his tongue to it), and R.D. Robb as Schwartz, the friend who constantly wears that oversized winter hat, as seen in the photo above. Because this is totally the kind of movie that demands a nostalgia-infused revisit decades after the fact, instead of a tremendously silly movie with little to no actual plot that we should probably leave well enough alone. Or maybe I'm just a grump.

In any case, keep reading for all the details on the oddly-titled "A Christmas Story Christmas." (Come on, people, if we're seriously going to do this movie, "Another Christmas Story" was right there!)