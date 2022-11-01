Disenchanted Trailer: Happily Ever After Isn't Always That Easy

15 years after "Enchanted" hit theaters, we're finally about to follow up with the lovely Giselle (Amy Adams) and see what the real world has had in store for her. If the newest trailer for "Disenchanted" is anything to go by, she's had to make some big adjustments. Not only has she been married to attorney Robert (Patrick Dempsey) for 10 years, but she's also become the stepmother to his now teenage daughter, Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino). Add this prototypical tension to the stresses of moving to the suburbs, and Giselle has found herself in over her head.

So, what does a fairy tale character do to alleviate these stresses? You obviously use a magic wand to cast a spell that turns the entire suburb into a fairy tale. Maybe that logic has a few flaws that we see in this latest trailer, including turning into an evil stepmother, but hey, it's the thought that counts.