The Grossest Scene In Barbarian Was Actually Hilarious To Film

This article contains major spoilers for "Barbarian."

This past September, "Barbarian" became a surprise horror hit. With a production budget of just $4 million and minimal marketing, the film went on to gross an impressive $40.5 million at the domestic box office, mostly through the film's strong word of mouth praise. If you have a horror fan in your life, the best kind of endorsement there is comes in the phrase: "Just go see it without knowing anything about it!"

Just in time for Halloween, "Barbarian" is now streaming on HBO Max, and now that we've all had the opportunity to sit with the film for a while, it's time to finally get into the nitty gritty. "Barbarian" opens on much more conventional concepts. Our protagonist, Tess (Georgina Campbell) is double booked in an Airbnb with Keith (Bill Skarsgård). With all the other accommodation in Detroit booked up due to a convention, she decides to stay for the night. As the first act comes to a close, an ominous dark tunnel in the basement is found, and Tess and Keith are attacked by something in the catacombs of the house.

It's then that our perspective is abruptly switched to AJ Gildebride, a Hollywood a-hole (Justin Long) and the legal owner of the house. When he descends into the hidden tunnels (for real estate purposes, hilariously) he comes face to face with our new horror icon, the Mother (Matthew Patrick Davis).

This encounter leads to one of the gnarliest gross-out moments in the film, in which the Mother insistently feeds breast milk to her hostages-turned-children. It might have been hard to watch for some, but for co-stars Georgina Campbell and Justin Long, it was a hilarious moment on set.