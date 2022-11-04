Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Cut A Hilarious Dating Montage Between Weird Al And Madonna [Exclusive]

One of the funniest inventions of "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" is the notion of Madonna, played wonderfully by Evan Rachel Wood, romantically glomming onto Daniel Radcliffe's Weird Al to try and get him to parody one of her songs, thus raising her level of fame to the stratosphere. This version of Madonna serves as several archetypes that appear throughout the majority of music biopics. She is simultaneously the intense first love that ends up turning sour, the bad influence who introduces Al to the destructive vices of show business, and the parasitic user of a celebrity to further herself. Some could see it as a bit of anti-Madonna hate, but Wood's portrayal of Madonna doesn't resemble the real woman in any way. It's all just a bit of fun.

Something I love about how the relationship is dramatized is how quickly the two become inseparable. Al immediately falls for her and is ready to give everything he has to satisfy her. They meet, they have sex, and they are an item. Well, as it turns out, the initial plan was to see more of their courtship. We were meant to see a sprawling, sure-to-be hilarious montage of the two falling in love. However, that did not end up in the final film. In fact, when it came time to make the movie, director Eric Appel had to jettison the entire sequence before shooting began.