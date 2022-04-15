Aaron Paul Was Originally Supposed To Cameo In The Weird Al Biopic

Back in 2010, Aaron Paul ("Breaking Bad") starred in a Funny Or Die sketch written by Eric Appel that was a fake trailer for a film called "WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story." It was really funny, with Olivia Wilde as Madonna, Gary Cole and Mary Steenburgeon as Al's parents, and Patton Oswalt as Dr. Demento.

Years later, we're actually getting that film from Roku, directed by Appel, who co-wrote the script with Yankovic himself. Daniel Radcliffe is set to star, and considering the comedy work from his series "Miracle Workers" alone, this casting is absolutely perfect. And according to an interview Aaron Paul did with CinemaBlend, the "Breaking Bad" star supposed to make a cameo in the film as well.

Paul first praised not only Appel, but Radcliffe's casting. He said:

"It's so great. I loved doing that. I love Al [Yankovic], I love Eric Appel, who wrote the skit for Funny Or Die and directed it. And he wrote the film with Al, and he's directing the feature as well. I read that script years ago and it was just so over the top beautiful. It was just when they were kind of poking around seeing if they could get this thing made, and I was really excited to see it finally kind of come together, and obviously Daniel [Radcliffe] is amazing. And so I think he's absolutely going to crush it."

Not only is that a delight to hear, but he's right. I would never in a million years have thought of Radcliffe for the part, but now that he's cast, I can't imagine anyone else doing it. I, like every kid of the 1980s, loved Weird Al and his accordion. I mean, the thing to do on the playground was sing "Eat It" and know all the lyrics. (This was a time before the internet so to figure those out, you had to keep listening to the song or buy the cassette tape. No, you're old.)