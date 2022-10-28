Sydney Sweeney To Reteam With Michael Mohan For Psychological Horror Film Immaculate

It's safe to say "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus" star Sydney Sweeney is taking over the industry. She will now star in an upcoming psychological horror film called "Immaculate," which will reunite Sweeney with "The Voyeurs" director Michael Mohan. It's the latest in a slew of announcements centering on Sweeney and her blossoming actor-producer career.

According to a press release, the new film will follow Sweeney as Cecilia, "a woman of devout faith who is offered a fulfilling new role at an illustrious Italian convent. Her warm welcome to the picture-perfect Italian countryside is soon interrupted as it becomes clearer to Cecilia that her new home harbors some dark and horrifying secrets."

Mohan will direct from a script by Andrew Lobel. Sweeney and Jonathan Davino will produce for Fifty-Fifty Films. "The White Lotus" and "The Mule" producer David Bernad will also be part of the team, as he developed the project with Sweeney after the success of the HBO breakout series. Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler will also produce for Black Bear. John Friedberg and Christopher Casanova of Black Bear will executive produce alongside "Euphoria" producer Will Greenfield.

Black Bear is financing the picture, with their international division handling international sales and bringing the film to market at the American Film Market. CAA and Paradigm, who are handling domestic rights, will join the market package. Principal photography will start on the picture in January 2023.