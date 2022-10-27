Black Adam Star Aldis Hodge To Star As Alex Cross In New Prime Video Series

It's a good day when good things happen to good people. Variety announced today that "Straight Outta Compton," "Hidden Figures," and "Black Adam" star Aldis Hodge has been cast in the titular role in a new Prime Video series based on James Patterson's Alex Cross novels. The series is titled "Cross," with the character described by Amazon as "brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions." The character is a dedicated father and family man, but is said to be on a one-track mind bordering on obsession when it comes to hunting down killers. After the murder of his wife, Cross appears to be broken beyond repair, "desperate for love [...] but too damaged to receive it."

We were fortunate enough to speak with Hodge earlier this year at San Diego Comic-Con, where he talked about his lifelong dream of playing a superhero, even if it meant having to overcome his fear of heights to take on the role of "Hawkman." Fortunately, it's doubtful that Hodge will have to do much high flying in "Cross," but chasing down murderers is certainly in his future. Variety reports that "Cross" has been in the works dating back to January 2020, but the project is finally coming to fruition. Ben Watkins ("Hand of God," "Wu-Tang; An American Saga," "Truth Be Told") is serving as the showrunner for the series, and will be writing and executive producing as well. In addition to his starring performance, Hodge is also producing on the show.