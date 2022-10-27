Reading The Community Movie Script Made Joel McHale Cry Like A Baby

For years, the rallying cry of "Community" fans was "six seasons and a movie!" The saying, reflective of creator Dan Harmon's idea of the ideal runtime of a television series, was more aspirational than realistic, as for most of its existence "Community" struggled just to survive. It went through losing its creator, getting him back, and being canceled by NBC and forced to find refuge on the short-lived streaming service Yahoo! Screen.

But years after the show ended with its sixth season, and after a surge in popularity following its move to Netflix, the Prophecy of Abed may finally be coming true. With Peacock recently confirming that a "Community" movie is in production, fans of the series everywhere are getting a bit emotional.

It's not just the fans, either. According to a recent interview he did with TheWrap, Joel McHale was actually brought to tears when he read the movie's script for the first time. Although he mixed in some of his trademark sarcasm along with his genuine emotionality, McHale seemed overjoyed about the upcoming project.

"I'm going to look a lot older. I'm not kidding, so you know that I'm sarcastic about literally f**king everything but um, there will be tears. We did that table read during the pandemic and I cried like a baby afterwards and I'm not joking."

It makes sense to feel so emotional when you realize that your dream, and the dream of your castmates and countless fans, is finally coming to fruition. But to McHale, it wasn't just about the idea of the movie itself, but the people he was doing it with.