Dan Harmon Believes Donald Glover Will Come Back For The Community Movie
When the news was announced earlier this week that the cult-favorite community college comedy "Community" would finally be getting a movie, fans were both thrilled and a bit nervous, because two very important faces were missing from the cast. Yvette Nicole Brown, who plays Christian supermom Shirley, and Donald Glover, who plays dim-witted but big-hearted former footballer Troy, were absent from the cast list. While Troy left the series early in season 5 so Glover could focus on his growing musical career (as Childish Gambino), and Brown left after season 5 to care for her ailing father, it's hard to imagine a "Community" movie without them.
In an interview with Variety, "Community" creator Dan Harmon explained that the announcement is only the cast that's officially attached so far, and that we Human Beings shouldn't fret too much, because there are things happening behind the scenes that should bring two of our favorite fictional classmates back for the film.
Troy and Shirley in a mo-vie!
Despite the announcement not including Brown or Glover's names in the cast list, Harmon said that he's pretty sure it's all a matter of figuring out the paperwork and scheduling:
"I think that Donald is coming, based on word of mouth, but it's just the deal isn't official or wasn't official. It would be difficult to really commit to doing this thing without Donald. So I believe he is coming back. I think if there's names missing from a list, it's because the names that are on the list, their deals are agreed upon enough that it's OK to say they are on the list, and anybody that's not on a list, it's just not the case yet. So there is nothing official about anybody being out."
Both Brown and Glover appeared in the "Community" table-read for charity in 2020 and seemed to have a ball, plus both have mentioned previously that they would be open to the idea of a movie. Just days before the movie's announcement, Brown told E! News that she knew things were being discussed and there was definitely going to be a movie and she wanted to be involved. The "Community" cast feel kind of like a dysfunctional family, and it's not really a reunion if everyone doesn't show up. (Thank goodness Pierce, played by the curmudgeonly Chevy Chase, is dead and can't come back unless he's playing a ghost or a holorgram.)
The "Community" movie is still a ways out and has only just been announced, so no one should jump to any conclusions just yet. As long as I get to hear Danny Pudi and Glover sing "Troy and Abed in the mooorr-ning!" one more time in my life, I'll be a happy human being.