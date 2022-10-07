Dan Harmon Believes Donald Glover Will Come Back For The Community Movie

Despite the announcement not including Brown or Glover's names in the cast list, Harmon said that he's pretty sure it's all a matter of figuring out the paperwork and scheduling:

"I think that Donald is coming, based on word of mouth, but it's just the deal isn't official or wasn't official. It would be difficult to really commit to doing this thing without Donald. So I believe he is coming back. I think if there's names missing from a list, it's because the names that are on the list, their deals are agreed upon enough that it's OK to say they are on the list, and anybody that's not on a list, it's just not the case yet. So there is nothing official about anybody being out."

Both Brown and Glover appeared in the "Community" table-read for charity in 2020 and seemed to have a ball, plus both have mentioned previously that they would be open to the idea of a movie. Just days before the movie's announcement, Brown told E! News that she knew things were being discussed and there was definitely going to be a movie and she wanted to be involved. The "Community" cast feel kind of like a dysfunctional family, and it's not really a reunion if everyone doesn't show up. (Thank goodness Pierce, played by the curmudgeonly Chevy Chase, is dead and can't come back unless he's playing a ghost or a holorgram.)

The "Community" movie is still a ways out and has only just been announced, so no one should jump to any conclusions just yet. As long as I get to hear Danny Pudi and Glover sing "Troy and Abed in the mooorr-ning!" one more time in my life, I'll be a happy human being.