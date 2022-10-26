Village Roadshow And Chris Romero Working On A Night Of The Living Dead Reboot Directed By Nanny's Nikyatu Jusu

What gets a little murky here is just how real this project is. If you're not familiar, the American Film Market (or AFM) is a place where films find their financing, usually through pre-selling distribution rights to foreign territories. That likely means this new "Night of the Living Dead" isn't financed and is depending on selling distribution rights in, say, Europe and Asia.

AFM is a wild place to walk around and having spent a few years wandering the halls looking at all the promo art for movies that never happened, I'm a bit skeptical that this thing is real, especially when you factor in the messy rights issue surrounding "Night of the Living Dead." The movie famously went immediately into the public domain because of a clerical error that had Romero and crew copyright the wrong title.

That means anybody can make a movie and call it "Night of the Living Dead" or use the original film in any way they want, which is why there were so many crappy copies of the movie available on all home video formats.

I assume the new movie will not suffer the same fate and grifters won't be able to package and sell their own copies of it, but that won't keep anybody from making a similar-sounding movie should this one be a success. That might not be as big of a deal in the age of streaming movies, but it has kept the number of official remakes/sequels low since 1968, although many have been announced.

The optimist in me wants to see this move forward specifically because I like the angle of women of color controlling the narrative this time, but I'll believe it's real when it starts production.