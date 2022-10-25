Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Trailer Breakdown: Yep, That's Kevin Bacon

It's the most wonderful time of the year. No, it's not quite Christmas time yet, but it is time for new Marvel Cinematic Universe releases. Thanks to Disney+, these occurrences are happening more often each year, which is sure to please all the good little True Believers across the multiverse. However, the latest Marvel Studios Special Presentation is still sure to put everyone in the holiday spirit because, with a month to go until its release, Disney+ has unveiled the first trailer for "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special."

Following the events of "Avengers: Endgame" and "Thor: Love and Thunder," Star-Lord finally has time to let Gamora's fate sink in. Though there is another version of Zoe Saldana's character from a different timeline out there in the galaxy right now, the fact that the "original" one from the Sacred Timeline was sacrificed to complete Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet is causing Chris Pratt's Peter Quill to have a blue Christmas. Since the crew of the Benatar is determined to make sure that doesn't happen, Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) lead the charge to get their captain the perfect Christmas present ever. And as the headline says, yep, that would be Kevin Bacon.

Of course, the legendary actor from iconic films such as "National Lampoon's Animal House," "Footloose," "Tremors," and "Diner" isn't the only noteworthy guest on the list for the Guardians' holiday celebration. So let's dig a little bit deeper into the holly, jolly preview with a patented /Film trailer breakdown.