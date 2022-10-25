Arkham Asylum HBO Max Series Lands The Staircase Showrunner Antonio Campos

It has been one heck of a week for DC, and things are continuing to happen as we speak. "Black Adam" finally hit theaters last weekend and topped the box office in its debut, Henry Cavill is officially back as Superman, and we just found out that James Gunn and Peter Safran are going to be the co-heads of what is now called DC Studios. On top of that, a new report indicates that a long-gestating project has lined up a new showrunner.

According to Variety, Antonio Campos, creator of the true crime series "The Staircase," has been tapped as the new showrunner of the Arkham Asylum TV show set in "The Batman" universe. The news comes as Matt Reeves, who directed this year's blockbuster starring Robert Pattinson, is looking to expand his Bat-verse in a big way. Not only are we getting a sequel to the movie, but we have several shows in the works for HBO Max, including this one and a Penguin series starring Colin Farrell. Not to mention the supposed villain-centric movies that might be brewing. It's a lot.

As for this show, it originated as a series that was going to be focused on the Gotham City Police Department, but over time evolved into a show about Arkham, the famous institution for the city's most dangerous criminals. When it was a Gotham PD show, Terence Winter ("Boardwalk Empire") had been heading up development, but he bailed over creative differences. Then Joe Barton ("Girl/Haji") stepped in, only to walk away once the series evolved into something else. Perhaps Campos will have the magic touch.