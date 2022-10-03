Barry Keoghan Landed His Role In The Batman With An Audition For A Different Villain

When Matt Reeves' "The Batman" arrives in theaters earlier this year, there was as much fan discussion about potential sequels as the film itself. While audiences were impressed by Paul Dano's turn as a Zodiac Killer-inflected Riddler, speculation was immediately dialed to a fever pitch by an end-of-the-movie cameo appearance by the Joker.

At the conclusion of "The Batman," the Riddler has been apprehended and put into Arkham Asylum. By coincidence, the obfuscated Joker — seen only distorted or in extreme close-up — has already been imprisoned in the cell next door. The two trade a few words about how they now understand their respective callings as Batman villains. Like all modern superhero movies, the teaser trailer for a sequel was embedded in the film itself. The character was credited as "Unseen Arkham Prisoner" and was played by Irish actor Barry Keoghan.

Only a few weeks after "The Batman" opened, Reeves further teased audiences by releasing a deleted scene wherein Batman (Robert Pattinson) visited the Joker in prison to get some insight on the Riddler. The "Manhunter"-inspired scene implied that the arch nemeses had already met prior to Reeves' film, and that the Caped Crusader's most notable villain was already an active part of his universe.

In a new interview in British GQ, Keoghan revealed that the Joker wasn't on his radar when he auditioned for "The Batman." Indeed, the production didn't call the actor at all, and he — because he was enthused about the prospect of a new Batman feature film — merely mailed in an unsolicited audition tape wearing a Riddler outfit. That was enough, it seems, to get the casting agents thinking.