Superhero Bits: The Rock On Henry Cavill's Superman Return, James Cameron On Superheros & More

Paul Dano brought a particularly harsh version of The Riddler to life in "The Batman" earlier this year. Now, Paul Dano is bringing that character's backstory to life in a new comic from DC titled "Riddler: Year One." Dano actually wrote the series, with Stevan Subic providing the artwork. The above trailer has Dano providing some insight into the book, with artwork also giving us an idea of what to expect from it. The synopsis for the book reads as follows:

As depicted in Matt Reeves's hit movie The Batman, the Riddler wasn't simply an amusing eccentric with an affinity for wordplay and baffling clues, but as terrifying a villain as any in the annals of the Dark Knight. Here you can see Edward Nashton evolve into the menace known as the Riddler. How did an unknown forensic accountant uncover the dark secrets of Gotham's underworld and come so close to bringing down the entire city?

"Riddler: Year One" #1 is out now with issue #2 expected to arrive in December.