Leslie Jordan Was A TV Guest Star You Were Always Happy To See

Family, friends, and fans of the incomparable Leslie Jordan are still reeling after his untimely passing yesterday at the age of 67, but the body of work Jordan leaves behind is filled with nothing but a delightful array of joy and talent. Leslie Jordan was a multi-hyphenate performer, with the gay icon enjoying countless roles as a character actor, vocalist, writer, and personality across a multitude of genres. Based on the memorial posts made by those who worked with him and knew him best, the assumption that Leslie Jordan was just as kind and friendly off-screen as he appeared to be has been confirmed, with countless celebrities acknowledging that no one else could do it quite like Leslie Jordan.

As a character actor, Jordan spent a lot of his career playing side characters and guest roles, which is no shade to his talents or abilities. Leslie Jordan was the kind of character actor you looked forward to seeing on your favorite show, or became the motivating factor to try out a series you've never seen, just to catch a glimpse of what kind of Southern-fried fabulousness he was going to inject into the role. Never one to be held down by limitations, Jordan's appearances were varied and vivacious. If Leslie Jordan was making an appearance, chances are, the episode was about to be one of the best in the whole run.