Will & Grace Star And Beloved Character Actor Leslie Jordan Has Died At 67

The entertainment world has just suffered a sudden and irreplaceable loss, as TMZ reports that legendary character actor and comedy icon Leslie Jordan has tragically passed away. The cause of death is reported as a suspected medical emergency that caused him to crash his vehicle while driving in Hollywood on Monday morning. He was 67 years old.

The definition of a life well lived, Jordan leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as an accomplished stage actor, playwright, voice actor, comedian, and even singer. Best known for his roles in the John Ritter-starring sitcom "Hearts Afire," the long-running television show "Will & Grace" (for which he won an Emmy), the cult classic film "Sordid Lives," and playing multiple characters in the hit FX anthology series "American Horror Story," he also starred in the 2011 film "The Help," had various guest appearances on several television shows over the decades, and most recently appeared on the Fox series "The Cool Kids."

Even more than the prestigious and prolific credits to his name, however, Jordan prided himself as an activist at the forefront of LGBTQ+ rights. In the early 1990s, he joined up with the Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization Project Angel Food, which delivered food to those infected by HIV/AIDS. In 2021, he was awarded a GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics' Timeless Star award, which honors "an actor or performer whose exemplary career is marked by character, wisdom and wit."