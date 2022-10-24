Will & Grace Star And Beloved Character Actor Leslie Jordan Has Died At 67
The entertainment world has just suffered a sudden and irreplaceable loss, as TMZ reports that legendary character actor and comedy icon Leslie Jordan has tragically passed away. The cause of death is reported as a suspected medical emergency that caused him to crash his vehicle while driving in Hollywood on Monday morning. He was 67 years old.
The definition of a life well lived, Jordan leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as an accomplished stage actor, playwright, voice actor, comedian, and even singer. Best known for his roles in the John Ritter-starring sitcom "Hearts Afire," the long-running television show "Will & Grace" (for which he won an Emmy), the cult classic film "Sordid Lives," and playing multiple characters in the hit FX anthology series "American Horror Story," he also starred in the 2011 film "The Help," had various guest appearances on several television shows over the decades, and most recently appeared on the Fox series "The Cool Kids."
Even more than the prestigious and prolific credits to his name, however, Jordan prided himself as an activist at the forefront of LGBTQ+ rights. In the early 1990s, he joined up with the Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization Project Angel Food, which delivered food to those infected by HIV/AIDS. In 2021, he was awarded a GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics' Timeless Star award, which honors "an actor or performer whose exemplary career is marked by character, wisdom and wit."
Larger than life
With so many on-screen roles to his name, Leslie Jordan spent decades as a consistently hilarious and delightfully sincere presence in the lives of countless fans. When the pandemic lockdown first took place in the early months of 2020, Jordan reasserted his larger-than-life personality in the midst of such troubling times by spreading joy and humor with a seemingly never-ending series of infectious social media videos and stories.
Jordan's agent David Shaul released this statement to mark the public figure's passing, courtesy of Variety:
"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
Later in life, Jordan was outspoken about his struggles balancing his upbringing as a Southern Baptist, his sexuality, and his battles with sobriety and drug abuse as a young man growing up in the spotlight of Hollywood. A true multihyphenate, Jordan released a gospel music album titled "Company's Comin'" in 2021 and even appeared as a guest panelist on season 6 of "The Masked Singer."
Leslie Jordan will be sorely missed.