House Of The Dragon Has Redefined Rhaenrya And Daemon's Relationship Once Again

For a few weeks there, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) was a bit of an internet darling among "House of the Dragon" fans. Yes, his character might be technically evil, but the guy was charming, intelligent, and he seemed to be, uh, genuinely in love with his niece. Yes, he murdered his first wife, but at least he seemed kind of upset about the death of his second wife, and for a while there his relationship with Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) was borderline wholesome.

The height of the Daemon love came after "The Lord of Tides," which notably featured a scene where Daemon beheads a guy for calling his wife a whore. Viewers love a guy who passionately defends his wife in over-dramatic ways, but what made it even better was the fact that Daemon subtly asks permission from his wife before he acts. Shortly before the beheading, we see him look over towards Rhaenyra, who gives a small nod that basically says, "have at it."

By the week leading into the season finale, the love for Daemon reached the point where it was puzzling the writers a little. When writer/producer Sara Hess was asked about how Daemon had become an "internet boyfriend"-type character, she said she was "a little baffled" by it: "I'm just like: 'Really?' How — in what way — was he a good partner, father or brother — to anybody?"

Hess caught some flak for this comment, mainly because it seemed pretty obvious why fans would cling to Daemon: he's a pro-active, interesting character played by the charming Matt Smith. But the events of the finale help to put the comment in a new perspective. Daemon's fleeting status as a true wife guy is now firmly in the rear-view window.