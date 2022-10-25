How House Of The Dragon Star Olivia Cooke Worked To Avoid Cersei Comparisons

"House of the Dragon" is doomed to be constantly measured up against "Game of Thrones" for its entire existence. The prequel series will have to endure the weight of massive expectations, both to live up to and avoid the pitfalls of its predecessor. Because these shows are forever linked, folks on the internet are inevitably going to end up making comparisons to the characters. Any character who's awful will be "the new Joffrey" and any silver-haired Targaryen girl is bound to get called "the new Daenerys." These associations are often simplistic, but people love making them!

One of the comparisons we're seeing thrown around the most on the internet is comparisons between Cersei Lannister and Alicent Hightower. Cersei Lannister was one of the breakout characters of "Game of Thrones," a menacing villain played brilliantly by Lena Headey, even if in the final few seasons all she did was look out a window with a smug look and a cup of wine. With Alicent Hightower seemingly taking up the mantle of "main matriarchal antagonist" in the new series, the comparisons between the two are easy to make. Even we here at /Film have done so, it's so hard to resist!

These comparisons can be reductive, though, and Alicent's actor seems to agree with me. Olivia Cooke, who put in a great performance as the conflicted and anxiety-riddled queen in the first season of "House of the Dragon," spoke in a Variety interview about how she feels about these comparisons to Cersei Lannister.