Black Adam Isn't The Champion Kahndaq Called For – They Wanted Another WWE Superstar
This post contains spoilers for "Black Adam."
Following their careers in the squared circle, many professional wrestlers make the jump to acting in Hollywood. From Andre the Giant and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper starring in classics like "The Princess Bride" and "They Live" to Dave Bautista and John Cena being a part of the Marvel and DC universes respectively, wrestlers are scattered all over cinematic history. However, no one has achieved the same level of success in this arena as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
Clearly, the former WWE Champion is in high demand. His life story is airing on NBC as a sitcom called "Young Rock," which is about to begin its third season. He's been a part of franchises like "G.I. Joe," "Jumanji," and "Fast & Furious." Johnson has even played demi-gods twice thanks to his roles in "Moana" and "Hercules." But in his latest role as the titular character of DC's "Black Adam," he reprises his role as The People's Champion. Except this time, instead of representing the WWE Universe as The Rock, he protects the ancient city of Khandaq.
However, judging by the citizen's constant use of a certain hand symbol, it seems like they're actually calling for another WWE Superstar to save them: Diamond Dallas Page.
The real people's champion
Throughout the movie, the citizens of Kahndaq hold their hands up to form a diamond as a sign of solidarity against their oppressors. As everybody (and by everybody, I mean wrestling fans) knows, that's the universal sign for the Diamond Cutter, DDP's finishing maneuver. Even back in 2600 BC, the people have been feeling the bang from the three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion and demanded that he save them from the tyrannical King Ahk-Ton. Unfortunately, Teth-Adam got there first.
Black Adam proclaims repeatedly that he's not peaceful and he's not a hero. When the "real heroes" of the JSA arrive, he makes it clear that he's not like them by saying that "these powers aren't a gift" and he kills people. He doesn't even want to be a team player until his guilt catches up with him and reveals that he's not the real champion that the Council of Wizards bestowed the powers of Shazam upon. That was actually his son, Hurut, who sacrificed himself to save his dad and his city. It takes Black Adam the whole movie to reluctantly become a protector, but the Master of the Diamond Cutter would have been on board from the start.
Back in the heyday of World Championship Wrestling, Diamond Dallas Page defended the promotion from the cancerous faction known as the New World Order. Even before the world knew about Hulk Hogan's truly villainous side, Page was fighting against the hate and chaos caused by the nWo. But it was his all out war with the "Macho Man" Randy Savage at "WCW Halloween Havoc" in 1997 that solidified him as the real people's champion in the eyes of the professional wrestling world. And if he was able to do that to the Macho Man, imagine what he could have done to Ahk-Ton.
Self high five
With his track record against evil on the level, you're probably wondering where Diamond Dallas Page measures up in the old filmography department. Well, even though it may not be as extensive as The Rock's, DDP has appeared in a few noteworthy films, including "Ready to Rumble" and Rob Zombie's "The Devil's Rejects." He even has some superhero experience thanks to "The Guardians of Justice," a mixed media series created by Ads Shankar for Netflix. However, the biggest issue keeping DDP from serving the people of Kahndaq as their champion is that the WCW comic book was published by Marvel Comics. Considering everything that would have to happen between Marvel Studios' K.E.V.I.N. and whoever replaces former DC Films President Walter Hamada in order to make that crossover happen... Well, it's never going to happen.
So at the end of the day, while WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is the hero that Kahndaq deserves, Black Adam is the one it needs right now.
"Black Adam" is currently playing in theaters.