Black Adam Isn't The Champion Kahndaq Called For – They Wanted Another WWE Superstar

Throughout the movie, the citizens of Kahndaq hold their hands up to form a diamond as a sign of solidarity against their oppressors. As everybody (and by everybody, I mean wrestling fans) knows, that's the universal sign for the Diamond Cutter, DDP's finishing maneuver. Even back in 2600 BC, the people have been feeling the bang from the three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion and demanded that he save them from the tyrannical King Ahk-Ton. Unfortunately, Teth-Adam got there first.

Black Adam proclaims repeatedly that he's not peaceful and he's not a hero. When the "real heroes" of the JSA arrive, he makes it clear that he's not like them by saying that "these powers aren't a gift" and he kills people. He doesn't even want to be a team player until his guilt catches up with him and reveals that he's not the real champion that the Council of Wizards bestowed the powers of Shazam upon. That was actually his son, Hurut, who sacrificed himself to save his dad and his city. It takes Black Adam the whole movie to reluctantly become a protector, but the Master of the Diamond Cutter would have been on board from the start.

Back in the heyday of World Championship Wrestling, Diamond Dallas Page defended the promotion from the cancerous faction known as the New World Order. Even before the world knew about Hulk Hogan's truly villainous side, Page was fighting against the hate and chaos caused by the nWo. But it was his all out war with the "Macho Man" Randy Savage at "WCW Halloween Havoc" in 1997 that solidified him as the real people's champion in the eyes of the professional wrestling world. And if he was able to do that to the Macho Man, imagine what he could have done to Ahk-Ton.