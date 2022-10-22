Jodie Whittaker's Final Doctor Who Episode 'Celebrates Change' Ahead Of Ncuti Gatwa's Debut

It's time to say goodbye to Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor. With the approach of her final episode the BBC, the actress is getting fans hyped for the big farewell, and the new Doctor on the horizon.

"Doctor Who" regenerations are generally overwhelming events. As Whittaker explained to Entertainment Weekly, the theme of change was a strong driver in tomorrow's special, "The Power of the Doctor," which will be her last adventure in the TARDIS:

"I think it's got something for everybody. It [is] a celebration of everything that makes the show what it is: Cybermen, Master, Daleks. But also, if you've never seen it before, it's the biggest advert of what the show is about. It celebrates change, the challenges the Doctor goes through, the darkness and the lightness. I think it certainly delves deep into the psyche of the Doctor. But then for me — as Jodie — it has the ending I knew was coming, but it still makes me sad to think about."

Thankfully, the melancholy of Whittaker's departure will be lessened as there is so much for fans to enjoy throughout the episode. As Whittaker explained, the special is feature-length but isn't a standalone adventure. We'll witness a continuation of the story that was built leading up to this: "From start to finish, you feel like you've gone on a massive roller coaster."

Featuring the return of some of our favorite baddies, as well as some "Doctor Who" alumni, fans will be kept on their toes until the very end.