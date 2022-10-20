In An Alternate Universe, Star Trek: Lower Decks Captain Carol Freeman Would Have Had This Job Instead [Exclusive]

The U.S.S. Cerritos crew is home to "Star Trek's" most loveable (and crass) characters in the franchise. While the focus of "Lower Decks" is rightfully centered on our underdogs working below the bridge, there's a special mother/daughter connection to ensign Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) that makes up one of the show's best emotional cores.

Mariner is one of the most headstrong characters we've ever seen on a Starfleet vessel, so of course, her mother is also a force of nature. In earlier episodes of the show, Captain Freeman might come off as stone-cold, but we've seen her come a long way — learning to manage her "Lady Bird"-esque bond with Mariner, advocating for herself when she was wrongfully arrested, and generally keeping her rag-tag crew Cerritos strong.

This week we had the pleasure of speaking with Dawnn Lewis about voicing Captain Carol Freeman, and she had some detailed thoughts on what the Captain would be up to had she not joined Starfleet. "If Carol Freeman hadn't gone into Starfleet, I think she would've been an NBA coach," Lewis said. "I think she would've tried to be the first female NBA head coach."