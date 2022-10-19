Brandon Cronenberg And Mia Goth's Infinity Pool Was Originally NC-17, Surprising No One

Brandon Cronenberg, son of horror maven David Cronenberg and quickly becoming one of the most exciting voices in the genre, has an upcoming sci-fi thriller called "Infinity Pool," and it had to be re-edited in order to avoid an NC-17 rating. The NC-17 rating is typically reserved for the kind of adult films you'd find in the "back room" of a video store (or my personal collection, if I'm being honest) and is usually viewed as a death sentence for any film pursuing a theatrical release. Streaming changed the game, allowing films like "Blonde" to debut without the suggested edits for an R-rated theatrical release. Anyone familiar with Cronenberg's previous films like "Antiviral" and "Possessor" shouldn't be surprised "Infinity Pool" was slapped with the initial NC-17 rating, because the man loves to explore deeply provocative themes of sex and death.

The production immediately filed an appeal with slight re-edits, and the film's original rating was voided in place of an R rating. We've spoken with Brandon Cronenberg before, and he's an endlessly fascinating director with a fearless and exciting approach to storytelling. As reported by Bloody-Disgusting, the MPA gave "Infinity Pool" the rating based on "some graphic violence and sexual content," which might as well be the standard subheader of any movie directed by someone with the last name "Cronenberg." The new version earned its R rating for "graphic violence, disturbing material, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use, and some language." There's no word on whether or not we'll ever see an NC-17 director's cut, but either way, it sounds like a party to us!