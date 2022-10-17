House Of The Dragon Somehow Found A Way To Make Larys Strong An Even Bigger Creep

In "Game of Thrones," the role of the creepy, scheming mastermind was played by Littlefinger (Aidan Gillan). Before the writing went off the rails in later seasons, Littlefinger constantly seemed to know more than almost everyone in the room, and was able to play those him around with ease. His cleverness and competence might've made him an easy character to like, if not for his weird, deeply uncomfortable relationship with Sansa. You see, Littlefinger was in love with Catelyn Stark, but because Catelyn was off-limits he ended up spending a lot of time putting the moves on Catelyn's teenaged daughter instead. Nearly every scene between him and Sansa was deeply uncomfortable because you never quite knew how far Littlefinger was going to take things.

"House of the Dragon" has found Littlefinger's spiritual predecessor with Larys Strong, a member of the small council and an ally to Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). Whereas Littlefinger used his low social status to appear unthreatening to those around him, Strong uses his disability (he's got a clubfoot) to appear pitiable and harmless. Despite this, he often seems like the most dangerous person in the room, casually arranging horrible acts (sometimes against his own kin) in order to advance his own standing.

When it comes to the Littlefinger comparisons, the only thing missing so far was the weird, creepy sexual overtones. Luckily(?), this episode was more than happy to give us the final piece of this unnerving puzzle.