Keegan-Michael Key's Toad Has An Improvised Song In The Upcoming Mario Movie

Jordan Peele has quickly come into his own since his "Key & Peele" days, emerging as one of the most interesting names in horror. In some ways, something similar could be said of the co-creator and costar of Peele's revered sketch comedy series, Keegan-Michael Key.

Over the years since "Key & Peele" aired its last episode in September 2015, Key has settled into his groove as a versatile voice actor, lending his vocals to films like "Toy Story 4" and the "Hotel Transylvania" movies, as well as shows both animated ("Archer," "Green Eggs and Ham") and live-action ("The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance"). Perhaps just as exciting, Key has proven to be a skilled singer, performing toe-tapping tunes in the musical movies "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" and "The Prom." He even gets to join the song-and-dance jollity in the musical comedy series "Schmigadoon!" despite his character being a musical-hating stick-in-the-mud.

After reuniting with Peele to voice the titular demonic duo in the upcoming stop-motion animated film "Wendell & Wild," Key will be putting his voice acting talents to work yet again, this time as Toad in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." In an interview with Variety, Key also shared the welcome news that he will be doing a little singing (of the improvised variety, no less) as Princess Peach's deeply devoted, if equally high-strung, mushroom-hat-wearing servant in Illumination's animated adaptation of Nintendo's beloved "Mario" video games.

"I got to improvise a song in 'Super Mario Bros.,' which was an absolute blast. That was just a stick of fun, that whole thing," said Key.