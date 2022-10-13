How Pixar And Lost Influenced The Making Of Marvel's Werewolf By Night [Exclusive]

The new Marvel Special Presentation film, "Werewolf by Night," is a fantastic love letter to the monster movies of yesteryear, and one of the most distinctly unique projects to come out of Marvel Studios. Helmed by Emmy and Academy Award-winning composer and director Michael Giacchino, "Werewolf by Night" pushes the world of superheroes saving massive cities to the side, and instead highlights the aspect of Marvel's universe filled with monsters and monster hunters. The featurette managed to pull off in under an hour what the so-called Dark Universe couldn't accomplish with a series of movies, and did so without a garish CGI werewolf design.

The film is set on a dark and stormy night (as is tradition), where an underground cabal of monster hunters congregate at the Bloodstone Temple after their leader passes away. This means the proverbial throne as the head of the monster hunters is up for grabs, so the team is thrust into a competition. Whichever hunter is able to hunt and kill a captured monster on the temple grounds will become the new leader, and competitors are also fair game for hunting. It's a fight for survival, for supremacy, and an absolutely delightful watch for the Halloween season.

/Film's own Jack Giroux had the chance to chat with Michael Giacchino, and got the rundown on how Giacchino's work on both "Lost" and Pixar films helped him prepare for "Werewolf by Night." In a surprise to no one, the secret is in finding the cadence of the piece, and serving as a conductor to make sure everyone was playing their part.