Sinister's Bughuul Originally Looked Just Like The Babadook – Until The Internet Provided A Different Solution

Cargill has said in the past that "Sinister" was inspired by a nightmare he had after watching "The Ring" — that's why the films share the same spooky gimmick of cursed films:

"I was climbing into my attic when I saw a box with Super 8 films and a projector in it. I spooled up the first film and it was the opening image of 'Sinister.' That nightmare stuck with me for a while and eventually I realized it might make a for a pretty good horror movie."

The scene recreating this nightmare was surely terrifying. To make a film, though, you need more than a scene, you need a story. That's what stumped Cargill: explaining who would make these snuff films in the movie, especially since he felt, "You've got to have an answer that's better than what's in your audience's head." He eventually devised it being a missing child from each murdered family, but then needed a motive for the kids. That's when he came up with the idea of a supernatural influence.

Early in "Sinister," Ellison Oswalt (Ethan Hawke) discovers five Super 8 snuff films. Reviewing them for his book on the killings, he discovers a brief appearance by Bughuul in each. This culminates in a genre-defying twist: "Sinister" isn't a haunted house story. Images of Bughuul are gateways from his realm to the mortal one and that's why he compels the children to film the murders; with each new film, his influence spreads.

Once Cargill had an idea for his villain down, he needed to nail down specifics, both in design and backstory.