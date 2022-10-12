The Ending Of The Menu Even Surprised Anya Taylor-Joy

Director Mark Mylod's directorial body of work has taken him from the world of prestige HBO television ("Succession," "Game of Thrones") to the antics of Sacha Baron Cohen ("Ali G Indahouse"). While his career has been mostly steeped in the world of television, Mylod has managed to direct some feature films as well, with his last being a rom-com vehicle starring Anna Faris and Chris Evans ("What's Your Number?"). As his first feature in over a decade, however, "The Menu" is shaping up to be a twisted dish I can't wait to devour.

Much like "Barbarian," the marketing strategy of "The Menu" has been playing it very close to the chest, offering mere morsels of juicy information in favor of the four-course meal awaiting us in November. Reviews out of the festival circuit have labeled the film as "delightfully wicked," which only makes me even more excited for what's to come.

What we can surmise thus far is that a group of wealthy folks travel to a secluded island for an exclusive dining experience, where the meals are deliriously extravagant dishes and the stories behind the restaurant carries a dark secret.

I have no idea where this is all going to go, which is a sentiment that even star Anya Taylor-Joy shared while making the film.