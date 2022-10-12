Adam Sandler Thinks His New Safdie Brothers Movie Will Be Just As Intense As Uncut Gems

"Uncut Gems" is a movie about a man who bites off more than he can chew, until it eventually comes back to bite him. It feels oddly fitting for a movie that preceded the world going to hell. Folks filled theaters around the Christmas season to see an Adam Sandler movie, and instead, they were abrasively greeted by the mad genius of filmmakers Josh & Benny Safdie, known as the Safdie Brothers. I can't think of a better kind of Christmas surprise.

In less than three years, "Uncut Gems" has been heralded as a lasting fixture of anxiety-inducing cinema — and rightfully so. The "Good Time" filmmakers present you Howard Ratner, a jeweler with a serious gambling addiction who keeps making the worst decisions possible for himself and everyone around him. By all accounts, this character is repulsive, yet there's a sick pleasure in wanting to see him succeed.

What makes this performance so special is the man behind it. You cast the wrong person, and this movie becomes an endurance test (and not the fun one it ends up becoming). Thankfully, the Safdies made the decision to cast an actor whose talents are constantly underutilized, with arguably the role of his career. Of course, we're talking about the "Punch-Drunk Love" man himself, Adam Sandler.