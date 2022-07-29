Martin Scorsese To Direct Leonardo DiCaprio In Historical Drama The Wager For Apple TV+

One of Hollywood's best and most productive partnerships has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon, which should be music to the ears of all movie fans everywhere. In terms of present and ongoing associations between filmmaker and actor, Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro are the current title-holders for most amount of collaborations together with a whopping 10 feature films — soon to be 11 with the (recently delayed) release of the upcoming "Killers of the Flower Moon." Not to be outdone, however, star Leonardo DiCaprio is gunning for that top spot with Scorsese in one of the most entertaining and consistently great pairings in recent memory.

Excitingly, DiCaprio and Scorsese are once again joining forces for "The Wager," according to THR. Having broken the streaming ice by releasing "The Irishman" straight to Netflix and "Killers of the Flower Moon" on Apple TV+ next year, the legendary filmmaker is once again turning to Apple for the nonfiction book titled "The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder." Also written by the same author as the true-crime novel "Killers of the Flower Moon," David Grann, "The Wager" will see Scorsese teaming up with DiCaprio once again after their recent work together on "Killers of the Flower Moon." (The planned "The Devil in the White City" production would've marked yet another reunion, but the pivot towards a miniseries likely means Scorsese and DiCaprio's involvement will be in a producing capacity only.)

