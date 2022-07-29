Martin Scorsese To Direct Leonardo DiCaprio In Historical Drama The Wager For Apple TV+
One of Hollywood's best and most productive partnerships has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon, which should be music to the ears of all movie fans everywhere. In terms of present and ongoing associations between filmmaker and actor, Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro are the current title-holders for most amount of collaborations together with a whopping 10 feature films — soon to be 11 with the (recently delayed) release of the upcoming "Killers of the Flower Moon." Not to be outdone, however, star Leonardo DiCaprio is gunning for that top spot with Scorsese in one of the most entertaining and consistently great pairings in recent memory.
Excitingly, DiCaprio and Scorsese are once again joining forces for "The Wager," according to THR. Having broken the streaming ice by releasing "The Irishman" straight to Netflix and "Killers of the Flower Moon" on Apple TV+ next year, the legendary filmmaker is once again turning to Apple for the nonfiction book titled "The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder." Also written by the same author as the true-crime novel "Killers of the Flower Moon," David Grann, "The Wager" will see Scorsese teaming up with DiCaprio once again after their recent work together on "Killers of the Flower Moon." (The planned "The Devil in the White City" production would've marked yet another reunion, but the pivot towards a miniseries likely means Scorsese and DiCaprio's involvement will be in a producing capacity only.)
Read on for all the details about "The Wager."
Reunited and it feels so good
Good news, fans of "Gangs of New York," "The Aviator," "The Departed," "The Wolf of Wall Street," and more! The dream team of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are once again back in action together with "The Wager." With the former set to direct and the latter in the lead role, the adaptation will take the two back into very familiar territory: a period piece. Taking place in the 1740s, THR describes the plot of the story as kicking off when:
...a patched-together boat with 30 emaciated men landed on the coast of Brazil. The men were the surviving crew of British ship that was chasing a Spanish vessel and had crashed onto an island in South America's Patagonia region. Their tales of surviving the seas and elements made them heroes. However, six months later another vessel, even more beat up than the first one, ended up on the coat of Chile, this one with three men. These new sailors charged that the other men were actually mutineers. As accusations and counter-accusations flew, the British Admiralty set a special trial to uncover the truth of what exactly happened on the island, exposing a story of not just a captain and crew struggling to survive while battling some the most extreme elements on the planet, but also battling their own human natures.
In other words, this sounds exactly like the kind of story that would appeal to a filmmaker with Scorsese's particular sensibilities. While awards prognostication at such an early date always runs the risk of feeling premature and counterproductive, we can't help but wonder if "The Wager" will result in even more Oscar glory for two of our most fascinating artists currently working. Stay tuned to /Film for more updates as they come in.