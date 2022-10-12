The House Of The Dragon Performance That George R.R. Martin Thinks Improved Upon His Work In A Major Way

Whenever a popular book series gets a television or film adaptation, certain debates are bound to occur. There will be those who loved the books and believe that anything the adaptation changes from the original texts is awful blasphemy. There will be those who believe that the on-screen version thoroughly improved upon the source material. These debates between book purists and show watchers are often strident and unending.

When "Game of Thrones" was airing, these debates occurred just as they always do. But by the time the show's lackluster later seasons had aired, it seemed that the book defenders had more or less won the debate. In the show's early seasons, when they followed the plot of the book more precisely, the show was extremely well-written and near-universally beloved. As the show began to stray more from the source material, the quality cratered. When it wasn't able to ape directly from the work of George R.R. Martin, the show wasn't able to stay afloat.

With the "Game of Thrones" spin-off "House of the Dragon" now in full swing, it appears that Martin himself is entering the arena of the never-ending debate. But he isn't on the side you'd expect. In a recent blog post, Martin gave kudos to actor Paddy Considine, who portrayed King Viserys Targaryen in the first eight episodes of the new series. Martin praised Considine's performance and said that, in his opinion, the show's version of the character far surpassed the one he wrote of in the book "Fire and Blood."