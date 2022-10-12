Will We Ever Get A Third Installment Of Mike Flanagan's Haunting Anthology? Here's What We Know

Mike Flanagan recently delivered a YA Netflix series called "The Midnight Club," which focuses on a group of terminally ill teenagers grappling with grief and death. In our review of "The Midnight Club," /Film's Chris Evangelista described it as a rare Flanagan misfire, as the series lacks the convincing scares and subtleties of his usual horror offerings. Irrespective of whether one thinks that "The Midnight Club" lived up to its hype or not, it is clear that the latest YA horror series is completely different from Flanagan's "Haunting" anthology series.

Flanagan's "The Haunting of Hill House" and "The Haunting of Bly Manor" are two shining examples of horror with heart, as both installments deal with the emotional aspects that constitute a haunting. Due to the immense popularity enjoyed by both "Hill House" and "Bly Manor," it is natural for fans to expect a third "Haunting" installment. Shedding more light on the situation, Flanagan recently spoke to TVLine and said that the "door is open" for a potential "Haunting" series in the future:

"What makes the Haunting the Haunting, and if and how we could re-approach it is something we talk about pretty frequently because we've always left that door open...[But] we don't want to do it just to do it."

As a lot of thought and care goes into forging these anthologies that weave an intricate web of emotional ghost stories; it makes sense that Flanagan does not want to churn out one just for the sake of it. However, there's a strong possibility that Flanagan and his team might return to the idea when true inspiration strikes.