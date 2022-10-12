Spirited Trailer: Will Ferrell And Ryan Reynolds Update A Christmas Carol

Remakes, reboots, reimaginings. Hollywood is obsessed with the "re-ification" — yeah, I'm copyrighting that — of the industry, and whenever there's an opportunity to bring a franchise or original property back from the dead and spend a lot of unnecessary money on it, they do it. In that vein, Apple Original Films released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming holiday musical comedy, "Spirited," starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer.

In the sneak peek, we are introduced to Ferrell, a period ghost visiting Reynolds, a modern man who is more than surprised to find that the Charles Dickens novel has some truth to it. According to a press release, the film's synopsis reads:

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, 'A Christmas Carol' is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.

"Daddy's Home" and "Instant Family" director Sean Anders took the helm for this project, which he wrote alongside John Morris. Oscar-winning composer duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who won for their work on "La La Land," wrote the music for the AppleTV+ film, while "The Late Late Show with James Corden" alum Chloe Arnold choreographed the film's production numbers.

Sunita Mani, Patrick Page, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley, and Jen Tullock also star in the film alongside Ferrell, Reynolds, and Spencer. Pasek and Paul executive produced the musical movie alongside Diana Pokorny.