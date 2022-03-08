Spirited First Look: Will Ferrell And Ryan Reynolds Retell A Christmas Carol

Based on the looks of the "Spirited" promotional images we've seen, Reynolds wasn't kidding when he took to Instagram and said he was "not sure [he'd] have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago." Singing and dancing is one thing, but the images look similar to when people shoot live theatrical productions a la "Hamilton," which leads me to believe "Spirited" didn't get the "fix it in post" treatment by a long shot. Then again, there's chance that could be part of the film's style.

Apple TV+

Another photos has Reynolds and Ferrell in a bed together, so perhaps the musical numbers are dream sequences that look theatrical within the standard cinematic look of the rest of the story. Maybe the whole dang movie is going to feel like watching the annual Christmas musicals put on by your local community theater but with Hollywood A-listers cast in the production.

Before Pasek and Paul blew up and became two of the go-to composers for movie musicals, they were also the people who successfully gave life to the musical version of "A Christmas Story," complete with a kick-line of dancers dressed like leg lamps. The theatrical look may be odd for people used to the more traditional style of movie musicals, but the fusion of Pasek & Paul and Anders & Morris and Ferrell & Reynolds seems like a winning combination to pull it off.