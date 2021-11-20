Spirited: Ryan Reynolds And Will Ferrell's Christmas Carol Musical Will Have Music By Dear Evan Hansen Songwriters

A few months ago, a TikTok trend emerged where people would sing each voice part of the Mika song "Grace Kelly" to prove their vocal range, and the sound would spin-off into its own trend as the backdrop to tell a story that would increasingly get weirder or wilder with every new moment. During the trend's peak, an unlikely duo appeared to take a crack at it, with Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell dueting the vocal parts of "Grace Kelly."

@vancityreynolds Late to the Grace Kelly trend but way early for our movie musical. I ❤️ duets. (And Mika) ♬ original sound – Ryan Reynolds

Reynolds captioned the video with "Late to the Grace Kelly trend but way early for our movie musical. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (known professionally as Pasek and Paul), the duo behind the music of "Dear Evan Hansen," "The Greatest Showman," "La La Land," and the musical adaptation of "A Christmas Story" are set to provide the music. Variety reports that they'll be joined by three additional up-and-coming songwriters: Sukari Jones, Khiyon Hursey, and Mark Sonnenblick.

"Spirited" will release on Apple TV+ after the service won the rights in a bidding war against Netflix, Warner Bros. and Paramount, It's said to be a modern, musical interpretation of the classic Dickens story from Sean Anders and John Morris, the team behind "Daddy's Home" and "Instant Family."