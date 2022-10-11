Matt Smith Has Become The King Of The Reaction Shots On House Of The Dragon

Matt Smith arrives in every episode of "House of the Dragon," says about three badass lines, glares at a bunch of people, sarcastically sighs and giggles, commits a murder or two, and then leaves. But somehow, he still manages to be the highlight of every episode. You anticipate his next move and find yourself asking, "How will Daemon react?" to everything. Even when he's not on the screen, you wonder where he is and what he's doing. Is this because of the hold Daemon Targaryen has on us as a morally grey character, or is it because Matt Smith has sunk his teeth into this rogue Targaryen's very psyche and studied him to a tee? Is it both?

Realistically, Daemon Targaryen's character has more screen time than he does dialogue. In "Lord of the Tides," the eighth episode of the series, Daemon has limited things to say. One — he expresses excitement about his wife's dragon Syrax laying three dragon eggs. Two — he discusses Vaemond Velaryon's claim to the Driftwood throne with Rhaenyra. Three — he persuades his brother's rotting corpse to name his stepson heir of Driftmark. Four — he taunts Alicent Hightower for not extending her greeting when his family arrived on King's Landing. And five — he threatens Vaemond to spell out his accusation concerning the legitimacy of Rhaenyra's sons, after which he proceeds to commit murder. That's about it. That's our badass.