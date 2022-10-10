Maya Hawke Thought Stranger Things Season 4 Went Too Easy With Its Deaths

"Stranger Things" has had its share of character deaths, beginning with Barb Holland (Shannon Purser) in season 1. As of yet, though, we haven't really seen the show dispatch one of its core characters. Instead, it tends to introduce new supporting characters and then kill them off within one or two seasons, as it did with Bob Newby (Sean Astin) in season 2, Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery) and Alexei (Alec Utgoff) in season 3, and Eddie in season 4.

Hawke's comments in the above video harken back to what Millie Bobby Brown said over the summer about how "Stranger Things" needs "to have the mindset of 'Game of Thrones'" and not be afraid to kill characters off. She joked that showrunners the Duffer brothers "are sensitive Sallies who don't want to kill anybody off," citing the example of Jim Hopper (David Harbour), who was presumed dead, only to turn up alive in a Russian prison. (Another example is Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield, who seemed marked for death by Jamie Campbell Bower's Vecna, but is now in a coma.)

Matt Duffer responded to this on an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast by saying, "Believe us, we've explored all options in the writing room. Just as a complete hypothetical, if you kill Mike [Finn Wolfhard], it's like... that's a depressing... we aren't 'Game of Thrones.' This is Hawkins, it's not Westeros."

"Stranger Things" is headed into its fifth and final season after this, so if the Duffer brothers want to raise the dramatic stakes and give the show an epic conclusion, who knows, maybe they will be a little more ruthless about killing off characters before the end. In the meantime, the first four seasons of "Stranger Things" are now streaming on Netflix.