Shudder Announces V/H/S/85, David Bruckner, Scott Derrickson, Gigi Saul Guerrero And More Directing

Ahead of the streaming release of "V/H/S/99" this month, Shudder has announced the next installment of the franchise with "V/H/S/85." "Sinister" and "The Black Phone" director Scott Derrickson and "Hellraiser" and "The Night House" director David Bruckner will helm new segments in the found-footage anthology sequel along with Gigi Saul Guerrero ("Bingo Hell"), Natasha Kermani ("Lucky"), and Mike P. Nelson ("Wrong Turn"). Derrickson himself confirmed on Twitter that he has already filmed his segment for "V/H/S/85."

This will be the sixth movie in the main "V/H/S" series, after the original film and its first four sequels, "V/H/S/2," "V/H/S: Viral," "V/H/S/94," and "V/H/S/99." Since the VHS home video format hasn't exactly been in fashion in the 21st century, it makes sense that the series would go back in time to the 1980s with "V/H/S/85" rather than try and move forward into the 2000s. The Shudder Original film and Studio71 production will be released in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand in 2023.

In a statement via press release, Bruckner — who also directed the "Amateur Night" segment in the first "V/H/S" and co-wrote "V/H/S/94" — said, "The 'V/H/S' series is a continued love letter to found footage nastiness and the mad variety of anthology horror. Having helmed a segment of the OG film, I'm beyond excited to be back behind the camera in 'V/H/S/85,' alongside some of my very favorite voices in the genre."