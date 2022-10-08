The Rings Of Power Gave Us An Unexpectedly Great Duo With Galadriel And Theo

Spoilers follow for the seventh episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

The latest episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" focuses on the brutal aftermath of Mount Doom's eruption, but gives viewers an unexpected duo to root for in the process. This week, we get a slower-paced story that worries more about the emotional state of its players than setting up another big battle. The shift in status quo allows the series to move around characters and create brand-new dynamics, one of which puts Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) alongside Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin). The unlikely duo turns out to be one of the best team-ups of the series thus far, though they still don't touch what Durin and Elrond have.

There is a lot to be grim about in the face of apocalyptic destruction, but in typical "Rings of Power" fashion, the show opts to lean into the silver lining of things. As Galadriel and Theo make their way out of the newly-created Mordor, thousands of years of wisdom meet a young lad just starting to understand the world around him. Both get to be vulnerable in a moment of crisis, and end up giving each other a boost of faith in trying times.