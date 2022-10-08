The Rings Of Power Gave Us An Unexpectedly Great Duo With Galadriel And Theo
Spoilers follow for the seventh episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
The latest episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" focuses on the brutal aftermath of Mount Doom's eruption, but gives viewers an unexpected duo to root for in the process. This week, we get a slower-paced story that worries more about the emotional state of its players than setting up another big battle. The shift in status quo allows the series to move around characters and create brand-new dynamics, one of which puts Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) alongside Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin). The unlikely duo turns out to be one of the best team-ups of the series thus far, though they still don't touch what Durin and Elrond have.
There is a lot to be grim about in the face of apocalyptic destruction, but in typical "Rings of Power" fashion, the show opts to lean into the silver lining of things. As Galadriel and Theo make their way out of the newly-created Mordor, thousands of years of wisdom meet a young lad just starting to understand the world around him. Both get to be vulnerable in a moment of crisis, and end up giving each other a boost of faith in trying times.
Sharing truths
After the volcanic eruption leaves the village in ruins, Galadriel finds Theo alone. Covered in ash and blood, they decide to make their way on foot to the Númenor settlement a few miles out. On their shared journey, Galadriel teaches Theo about the pitfalls of letting darkness win out over goodness, and the importance of not losing yourself to the evil deeds of their enemy. After giving up the hilt to Adar to save his mother, Theo has felt guilt for the destruction caused by it. Galadriel assures him the opposite is the case, but even she has her own issues to deal with.
Galadriel tells Theo about her past and the loved ones she has lost, revealing she had a husband named Celeborn that went missing during the war. This is new information for us as well. It may seem odd Galadriel would tell someone so far removed an important story beat, but that is exactly why it makes sense. Galadriel doesn't have to worry about someone using her personal life against her, and we get to learn more about it in a pretty profound setting.
Their trajectories up until this point have been pretty disconnected, but this intersection pushes the characters forward in a meaningful way.
A soldier in the making
After Galadriel and Theo make it to the settlement, both go their separate ways. But they leave each other with a renewed sense of direction. Theo, now brandishing a sword given by the distinguished elf, returns to his family as a great soldier in the making. Galadriel now faces the music in Lindon after refusing Valinor, with Halbrand at her side. However, her imprint of Middle-earth has been felt. Theo raises the sword that Galadriel gives him as she leaves, declaring the Southlands is alive and well. The living hell they found each other in proved to be a temporary predicament.
Although I'm sure the pair won't be meeting each other anytime soon, I hope we get to see them interact again before it is all said and done. After all, their journey has really just begun. It can't get that much worse, right?
The season finale of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" arrives on October 14.