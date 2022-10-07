Superhero Bits: Patrick Stewart's Professor X Sets A World Record, Spawn Reboot Talk & More
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
Patrick Stewart's Professor X reclaims a world record.
Todd McFarlane talks more about the "Spawn" movie.
Yet another new "Gotham Knights" trailer.
The "Werewolf by Night" soundtrack.
All that and more!
The Dashers! Marvel made a motion comic with Doordash for some reason
When a new threat keeps the citizens of Dashville from achieving their dreams, The Dashers answer the call to save the day. Find out if good prevails in our new story with @DoorDash. Learn more at: https://t.co/5DpSOoN4pL pic.twitter.com/JVD1qlYrnI— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 7, 2022
In today's edition of things that are weird but real, Marvel has teamed up with the folks at Doordash, the company that delivers food to your house, to create a brand new superhero team. "The Dashers" are now a real thing and there is even the first installment in what looks to be a series of motion comics available to watch right now. Those who feel compelled to do so can watch the first episode by clicking here.
Gotham Knights gets a launch trailer
With just two weeks to go until "Gotham Knights" hits shelves on October 21, we are hitting the tail end of the marketing push for the game. To that end, after a seemingly endless number of trailers and previews, we have the official launch trailer for the game. Specifically, one that looks more at gameplay than story. Or, at least, it's billed as a gameplay trailer. There is plenty of story to go around and the death of Bruce Wayne is a heavy focus. It's a good last look at the game but the real test will be how it fares with fans at launch.
Todd McFarlane says Spawn won't be a $200 million special effects extravaganza
It's been a significant week for the "Spawn" reboot as a pair of A-list writers in Scott Silver and Malcolm Spellman joined the project. That should give it new life and, with a star like Jamie Foxx still attached in the lead, it seems hard to imagine this won't actually get made. Now, creator Todd McFarlane is shedding some light on their vision for the film in a new interview with Comicbook.com. In short? Don't expect your standard, big-budget superhero movie.
"I've been up on stage going, 'I'm gonna write, produce, direct, and it.' I've been pushing that on Jamie, and he's sort of in that world. The writers want to do something different. Let's leave it at that. They don't want to repeat — nobody wants to do a $200 million special effects extravaganza. That's not what Spawn is to any of us."
He also reiterated that this initial film is very much intended to start a franchise, though it would be nice if they could at least get one movie made first since this has been in development since 2017.
Stream the soundtrack to Marvel's Werewolf by Night right now
Tonight at midnight you can listen to the soundtrack for #WerewolfByNight so turn out the lights and play it loud!https://t.co/KxD3KGLJ9h pic.twitter.com/iUZtkMwYwe— Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) October 7, 2022
Today is the day, Marvel fans. The "Werewolf by Night" special, directed by composer extraordinaire Michael Giacchino, is now streaming on Disney+. Giacchino also put together the soundtrack for the horror-filled special and, as luck would have it, that soundtrack is now streaming just about everywhere. So, for those who are interested in some spooky music from the MCU, this is a good option. You can stream the soundtrack at your service of choice by clicking here.
Check out these Loki and Black Panther Madame Tussauds wax figures from NYCC
New York Comic Con is happening as we speak and Marvel, naturally, has a big presence on the showroom floor. Madame Tussauds helped out in that department as they brought some new Marvel-inspired wax figures to the convention this year in the form of Loki and Black Panther. This video gives a solid look at the figures, in addition to providing some insight as to the inspiration behind them. Check it out for yourself above.
Margot Robbie weighs in on Lady Gaga also playing Harley Quinn
Margot Robbie won't be the only live-action Harley Quinn in the not-too-distant future, as Lady Gaga is set to play the part in 2024's "Joker: Folie a Deux." But the "Suicide Squad" star has no ill feelings about it, as she revealed in a recent interview with MTV News. In fact, she sees it as a very good thing.
"It makes me so happy, because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor. It's kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth. I feel like, in not so many cases, are they female characters — Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, 'Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.' It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."
Robbie makes a good point. If we can have X number of Batmans in the world, why not several Harley Quinns?
She-Hulk episode 8 Easter eggs breakdown
The latest episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" was, quite simply, the one fans had been waiting for. Without going into spoilers, it was the episode the finally brought Charlie Cox's Daredevil back into the MCU fold in a big way. As one might expect, the episode was packed with Easter eggs and references, so the good folks at ScreenCrush decided to break all of that down in exhaustive detail. It goes without saying that the video contains spoilers for the episode, but those who have seen it and wish to dive deeper would do well to check it out.
Patrick Stewart reclaims the record for longest career as a Marvel character
After first appearing in X-Men back in 2000, @sirpatstew reprised his role as Dr. Charles Xavier once more in 2022.— #GWR2023 OUT NOW (@GWR) October 6, 2022
Read more 👇https://t.co/OI3s1pZfLq
Patrick Stewart is once again a Guinness World Record holder. Thanks to his appearance as Professor X in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," he now holds the record for longest career as a live action Marvel character. His stint has stretched just shy of 2022 years, from 2000's "X-Men" to this year's "Doctor Strange" sequel. But this record won't last long, as Hugh Jackman will take the title in 2024 when he returns as Wolverine in "Deadpool 3." But, for now at least, Stewart's Charles Xavier holds the crown.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Universal Monsters Invisible Man figure from NECA
Lastly, the folks at NECA have brought some fun Halloween season goods our way in the form of a crossover between the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and a classic Universal Monsters movie. Specifically, "The Invisible Man." The above figure sees Donatello as the Invisible Man in a pretty fun mash-up that is somehow staying true to two very different franchises at the same time. The figure is priced at $35 and is expected to hit shelves in March of 2023. Those interested can find pre-order links and full details at Toyark.