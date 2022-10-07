Superhero Bits: Patrick Stewart's Professor X Sets A World Record, Spawn Reboot Talk & More

It's been a significant week for the "Spawn" reboot as a pair of A-list writers in Scott Silver and Malcolm Spellman joined the project. That should give it new life and, with a star like Jamie Foxx still attached in the lead, it seems hard to imagine this won't actually get made. Now, creator Todd McFarlane is shedding some light on their vision for the film in a new interview with Comicbook.com. In short? Don't expect your standard, big-budget superhero movie.

"I've been up on stage going, 'I'm gonna write, produce, direct, and it.' I've been pushing that on Jamie, and he's sort of in that world. The writers want to do something different. Let's leave it at that. They don't want to repeat — nobody wants to do a $200 million special effects extravaganza. That's not what Spawn is to any of us."

He also reiterated that this initial film is very much intended to start a franchise, though it would be nice if they could at least get one movie made first since this has been in development since 2017.