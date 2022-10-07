Fiona Apple Has A New Song, And It's For The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

We can't express enough how fitting this collaboration is. Apple has been a staple in the alternative music world since the '90s and is arguably one of the most influential modern female artists. Her lyricism follows a linear storytelling structure, packed with metaphors and all sorts of other conventions. This isn't even to mention her voice, which fits right in with the world of Middle-earth. "The Rings of Power" won't even be her first soundtrack appearance, having covered The Beatles' "Across The Universe" for the 1998 film "Pleasantville."

McCreary certainly feels the same way as we do about Apple. In the statement released by Prime Video, he expressed gratitude for Apple's involvement in the song and said it was a dream come true to work with her, especially for such a prestigious show as this one.

"I am so especially grateful to have collaborated with legendary singer Fiona Apple," wrote McCreary. "I have been inspired by her musicality for two decades, and I could not imagine an artist better suited to bring to life the mystery, majesty, and power of this song."

The good news is that "Where The Shadows Lie" is currently out and available to stream. Unfortunately, the bad news is that it is currently only available on Amazon Music. It will likely pop up soon on other streaming platforms before the show's season finale on October 14, but in the meantime, listen to this dreamy collaboration here.