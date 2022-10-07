Did The Rings Of Power Tease The Creation Of Gondor?

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is doing a lot of things as a prequel. It is adding context to events and lines of dialogue from the original trilogy, it is giving us a fascinating story about doom, hope, and tragedy, it is showing us how important elements of Middle-earth came to be.

Because of the spread out timeline of events, and because of the many changes Peter Jackson's movies already made to the canon, "The Rings of Power" is changing the mythology in order to adapt it to its own world. Take the origin of Mordor and Mount Doom, which is changed somewhat for the show, but is given an extra layer of tragedy and pain that connects to both the story and the characters that will one day rise up against the dark lord Sauron, or how the new origin of mithril connects to the elves and makes the fall of Khazad-dûm more tragic.

If last week's episode showed us the origin of Amon Amarth, also known as Mount Doom, then this week's episode may have planted the first seeds of an equally important location on Middle-earth, Gondor.

This post contains spoilers for "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."