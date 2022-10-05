Brandon Flynn And Adam Faison On Joining The Queer Horror Legacy Of Hellraiser [Interview]

Warning: This interview contains mild spoilers for "Hellraiser."

When Jamie Clayton was announced as taking on the coveted role as Pinhead/The Hell Priest/Lead Cenobite in "Hellraiser," there was a ridiculous display of stupidity as transphobic fans lamented the franchise had "gone woke." The hilarious irony, of course, is that "Hellraiser" creator Clive Barker is one of the most openly gay horror creators in history, and has been extremely vocal about how the underground gay BDSM scene was a huge influence on the aesthetic of the Cenobites.

LGBTQIA+ creators are foundational to the birth and success of horror as a film genre, so for anyone to decry "Hellraiser" as having somehow turned political is not only ahistorical, it's so beyond ignorant that it's worthy of mockery. While the latter installments of the "Hellraiser" franchise aren't nearly as embedded in gay subculture as the first few, there's no denying that "Hellraiser" does not exist without the presence of queerness.

In David Bruckner's new take on the "Hellraiser" series, audiences are introduced to Brandon Flynn's Matt and Adam Faison's Colin. The two characters are in a relationship, living their best gay lives together in an apartment they share with their roommate (Selina Lo) and Matt's sister Riley (Odessa A'zion), who is crashing there in the midst of her addiction recovery.