The Best Horror Movies Streaming In October 2022 And Where To Find Them

It's high time that someone rewrote Andy Williams' hit single "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" to be about Halloween instead of the godforsaken hellscape known as Christmas. With October officially in bloom and everyone currently scrambling to figure out what to wear this All Hallow's Eve, there's no better time to curl up with a good scary movie. Fortunately, every streaming service understands the value of a good horror movie in October, and the options for one good scare are limitless. Whether it's ghosts, aliens, slashers, psychological nightmares, or even animals run amok, there's absolutely something for everyone.

The classic holiday favorites like "Halloween," "Trick 'r Treat," "Psycho," "The Exorcist," and "The Shining" have all been recommended time and time again, but there's a rich throng of horror movies ready and waiting for your viewing pleasure. To make things even sweeter, 2022 has been a banger year for horror, with both studio and independent releases alike bringing the goods. There are countless fantastic films to choose from, but we've wrangled together a list of five titles that are an absolute must-watch this spooky season.

Happy haunting, and don't forget: "To avoid fainting, keep repeating, 'It's only a movie ... Only a movie ... Only a movie...'"